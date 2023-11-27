The department of correctional services is looking into the scuffle that broke out between some of the men on trial over the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and a warden in the Pretoria high court on Monday morning.
A physical fight briefly erupted between three of the five accused and a warden, after the latter saw Mthokoziseni Maphisa sitting on top of the bench and asked him not to do so.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng advised all those involved to use words to resolve disagreements.
The department also condemned the incident and said “such utter disrespect” would not be tolerated.
“The department is looking into the incident. Correctional officials rendering escort and guarding responsibilities do so on behalf of the state, hence any form of unbecoming behaviour warrants a security review to ensure the safety of those in closer proximity to the inmates,” the department said.
It said if those escorted to court have complaints and issues to raise, they must follow and adhere to established processes and channels within the department and not resort to undermining security at the court, which will not be tolerated.
“Failure by the accused to behave themselves calls for the department to act and it will do so without any hesitation.”
Correctional services probing scuffle between Senzo Meyiwa accused and warden
Image: Antonio Muchave
