WATCH LIVE | New witness takes stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

A new witness takes the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The witness is a police sergeant who was involved in the arrest of accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.
TimesLIVE
