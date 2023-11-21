×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | New witness takes stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TIMESLIVE - 21 November 2023 - 10:30

Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness takes the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The witness is a police sergeant who was involved in the arrest of accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.

TimesLIVE

Meyiwa state witness says defence leaked police documents to accused

A state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has accused the defence of allegedly leaking confidential police documents to the accused.
News
1 week ago

Officers deny assaulting two murder accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial

“I have no experience with Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate]. Ipid has not investigated me,” he said.
News
2 weeks ago

Nine years after Meyiwa’s murder state grapples with bringing suspects to book

Exactly on this day nine-years ago soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in cold blood at his girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus. Meyiwa was at the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...