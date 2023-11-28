×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

School employee hospitalised after shielding child from pit bull attack

By TIMESLIVE - 28 November 2023 - 11:05
A school employee is in a serious condition after sustaining multiple bites during a pit bull attack on Tuesday. The man, tried to shield the dog which was attacking a child
A school employee is in a serious condition after sustaining multiple bites during a pit bull attack on Tuesday. The man, tried to shield the dog which was attacking a child
Image: ALS Paramedics

A Durban school employee suffered serious dog bites when he shielded a young child from a pit bull attack outside a Durban school on Tuesday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to calls of a dog attack in Gordon Road, to find police had cordoned off the road at about 7am.

“Paramedics were shown to where a man believed to be in his forties had sustained multiple serious dog bites to his body. He had been attacked by a pit bull.

“Paramedics also treated and transported a young child as a result of this horrific incident,” Jamieson said.

It is alleged a woman and child were walking towards the school when the dog ran out of a nearby house towards the child.

“The man, a worker from the school, shielded the child from the dog, thus possibly saving her life.”

He said police “dealt” with the dog and are investigating.

On Sunday, a three-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull in the Bluff while walking on the road with his mother. 

TimesLIVE

Double ID keeps pitbull attack accused in jail

Proceedings were postponed before a bail hearing could get under way on Thursday when the nationality of a man facing a culpable homicide charge was ...
News
10 months ago

Toddler shaken ‘like a rag doll’ by pitbull

People have described the horror of seeing a toddler seized by the throat by a pit bull on Wednesday on a Gonubie smallholding and shaken like a rag ...
News
1 year ago

Dog owners dig in heels as debate over breed rages

As the public outcry to ban pit bulls gains momentum, the government this week met with breeders, its first move to determine what lies behind a ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct