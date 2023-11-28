Rescue operations have been completed at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West, following a lift accident that claimed the lives of 11 workers.
Implats on Tuesday morning confirmed that 11 employees lost their lives.
The incident happened at 4.54pm on Monday.
"A further 75 employees were injured in the accident and were transferred and admitted for treatment to four hospitals in the region. The mine rescue operation is complete, and all 86 employees are accounted for," said Implats spokesperson Johan Theron.
"We are presently in the process of informing and liaising with the impacted families in consultation with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and are working closely with the department of mineral resources and energy. All mining operations at Impala Rustenburg are suspended today."
Theron said a "serious safety incident involving a winder rope [occurred]".
"This rope is connected to the personnel conveyance, which hoists employees up and down the shaft. The conveyance comprises three levels, each with a capacity to carry 35 personnel."
Impala Platinum miners rescued following the deaths of 11 colleagues in mine accident
Image: Sowetan
Rescue operations have been completed at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West, following a lift accident that claimed the lives of 11 workers.
Implats on Tuesday morning confirmed that 11 employees lost their lives.
The incident happened at 4.54pm on Monday.
"A further 75 employees were injured in the accident and were transferred and admitted for treatment to four hospitals in the region. The mine rescue operation is complete, and all 86 employees are accounted for," said Implats spokesperson Johan Theron.
"We are presently in the process of informing and liaising with the impacted families in consultation with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and are working closely with the department of mineral resources and energy. All mining operations at Impala Rustenburg are suspended today."
Theron said a "serious safety incident involving a winder rope [occurred]".
"This rope is connected to the personnel conveyance, which hoists employees up and down the shaft. The conveyance comprises three levels, each with a capacity to carry 35 personnel."
11 workers die at Impala Rustenburg following a mine accident
Implats CEO Nico Muller said: “This is the darkest day in the history of Implats and our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devastating accident. We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted.
"Implats is offering ongoing support to the families and colleagues of those lost in service. We also hold our injured colleagues in our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time."
Muller extended gratitude to the local medical services team from the Bojanala district municipality and the Impala medical services team who "worked tirelessly during this crisis to provide the necessary emergency paramedic services, secure additional ICU beds and ambulances, mobilise additional general surgeons and secure the support of three private hospitals to assist our Impala Hospital in caring for the critically injured".
“We are also extremely grateful to all the proto and rescue teams for their tireless and courageous efforts, working under very difficult circumstances, to rescue our 11 Shaft team members. We value the efforts of all stakeholders coming together in this extremely difficult time, particularly the emergency responders.”
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
'Mining still a strong pillar of our economy': Gwede Mantashe
Case against 17 Marikana miners provisionally struck off the roll
Impala Platinum half-year refined output hit by worsening power cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos