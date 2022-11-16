×

Business

Competition tribunal approves Impala-Royal Bafokeng Platinum merger

By Reuters - 16 November 2022 - 15:04
Image: File photo/Tyrone Arthur

The competition tribunal said on Wednesday it has approved with conditions Impala Platinum's proposed acquisition of Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

The tribunal said the conditions include Impala honouring its current contracts and securing commercial terms for the renewal of contracts.

