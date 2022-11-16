The competition tribunal said on Wednesday it has approved with conditions Impala Platinum's proposed acquisition of Royal Bafokeng Platinum.
The tribunal said the conditions include Impala honouring its current contracts and securing commercial terms for the renewal of contracts.
Competition tribunal approves Impala-Royal Bafokeng Platinum merger
Image: File photo/Tyrone Arthur
