A police officer who allegedly solicited a R1,000 bribe to help a fraud suspect escape from custody in Cape Town ended up behind bars himself after the escapee blew the whistle on corruption.
Members of the provincial anti-corruption unit arrested the 26-year-old constable, stationed in Belhar, on Monday for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.
Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said a 22-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday on a charge of fraud.
“While in detention he was approached by the police member who allegedly requested him to pay R1,000 to be assisted to escape. The suspect made arrangements and received the cash via e-wallet,” said Swartbooi.
“The constable allegedly assisted the suspect to escape during the night as per their arrangement. The suspect was, however, rearrested in the early hours on Saturday when he blew the whistle on alleged corruption.”
A warrant of arrest was issued and executed against the constable.
The constable will appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges including corruption and aiding and abetting an escape.
TimesLIVE
Tables turn as cop who ‘solicited bribe for escape’ is reported for corruption
Image: 123RF/fotokita
