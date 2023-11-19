×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cele abandons voter registration to attend scene of Durban shooting in which suspect is killed, three injured

By TImesLIVE - 19 November 2023 - 14:13
Paramedics responded to a shooting incident in Westmead, near Pinetown, west of Durban
Paramedics responded to a shooting incident in Westmead, near Pinetown, west of Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics

Police minister Bheki Cele took time out from voter registration campaigning in Durban to attend to a shooting incident at a store in Westmead, Pinetown.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to a call at a cash and carry store in Goodwood Road at noon.

“On arrival, paramedics found police and security personnel on the scene. Paramedics were shown to the patients and found that a security officer and a shopper had been injured during the robbery,” he said.

They were both stabilised and rushed to hospital.

“One patient was also found to have been injured and treated on scene but is under arrest by SAPS. One person also believed to be involved in the crime sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said Cele attended the scene.

TimesLIVE

Filling station murder could be gang related – cops

Mpumalanga police say their investigation into the brutal murder of a man at a filling station includes statements from the deceased’s friends who ...
News
4 days ago

Police launch a manhunt for suspect who killed a man at petrol station

The Mpumalanga police are on a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed another man in full view of the public at Ermelo filing station on Sunday.
News
5 days ago

Second suspect arrested in Gauteng for activist Loyiso Nkohla's murder

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the fatal ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...