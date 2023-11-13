×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Prasa entice commuters with fare discounts as they promote ridership during off-peak periods

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 13 November 2023 - 15:13
The #TravelOffPeak campaign is an initiative aimed at promoting ridership during off-peak periods, by providing attractive fare discounts to commuters.
The #TravelOffPeak campaign is an initiative aimed at promoting ridership during off-peak periods, by providing attractive fare discounts to commuters.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Pensioners, general commuters and children in school uniform will get to enjoy discounted train rides during off-peak hours from Monday, November 13.

According to Prasa, the #TravelOffPeak campaign is an initiative aimed at promoting ridership during off-peak periods, by providing attractive fare discounts to commuters. This initiative is the parastatal’s commitment to encourage the public to use Metrorail services, not only during peak hours but also during off-peak periods, which are applicable between 9.30am and 2.30pm on weekdays, as well as during weekends and public holidays.

Pensioners will receive a 50% discount, general commuters will get 40% during peak hours and scholars in school uniform will receive a 50% at any time of the day. Bulk purchases will be 10% off and groups travelling together will also get a 50% discount for events or promotions.

“This is a significant step towards enhancing the commuter experience and saving commuters money by paying lower fares. By choosing to travel during off-peak, commuters will not only enjoy a quieter and relaxed journey but contribute to a more evenly distributed and efficient use of our transportation infrastructure,” said Hishaam Emeran, Prasa Group chief executive officer.

Prasa urged commuters to check their eligibility for discounted fares ahead of their journey. All tickets will be valid on the day of purchase and at off-peak hours. It is crucial to note that these tickets should not be used during peak hours, except for scholars in school uniforms, whose tickets remain valid for the entire day.

Cold weather disrupts Metrorail services in Gauteng

Metrorail services in Gauteng have been disrupted as the freezing conditions have affected the train lines and infrastructure.
News
4 months ago

Schoolchildren charged after Metrorail train vandalised in Soweto

Metrorail said the incident happened on Wednesday when schoolchildren were allegedly seen throwing stones at the train, breaking its windows as it ...
News
7 months ago

Goods train derailment affects some Tshwane commuters

A freight train derailment has blocked the line for commuter trains at Hercules.
News
2 months ago

'There are good stories to tell': Prasa CEO on revival of ailing rail network

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa group CEO Hishaam Emeran says the agency has “good stories” to tell about progress being made to get trains ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...