Pensioners, general commuters and children in school uniform will get to enjoy discounted train rides during off-peak hours from Monday, November 13.
According to Prasa, the #TravelOffPeak campaign is an initiative aimed at promoting ridership during off-peak periods, by providing attractive fare discounts to commuters. This initiative is the parastatal’s commitment to encourage the public to use Metrorail services, not only during peak hours but also during off-peak periods, which are applicable between 9.30am and 2.30pm on weekdays, as well as during weekends and public holidays.
Pensioners will receive a 50% discount, general commuters will get 40% during peak hours and scholars in school uniform will receive a 50% at any time of the day. Bulk purchases will be 10% off and groups travelling together will also get a 50% discount for events or promotions.
“This is a significant step towards enhancing the commuter experience and saving commuters money by paying lower fares. By choosing to travel during off-peak, commuters will not only enjoy a quieter and relaxed journey but contribute to a more evenly distributed and efficient use of our transportation infrastructure,” said Hishaam Emeran, Prasa Group chief executive officer.
Prasa urged commuters to check their eligibility for discounted fares ahead of their journey. All tickets will be valid on the day of purchase and at off-peak hours. It is crucial to note that these tickets should not be used during peak hours, except for scholars in school uniforms, whose tickets remain valid for the entire day.
Prasa entice commuters with fare discounts as they promote ridership during off-peak periods
Image: Antonio Muchave
