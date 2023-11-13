×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Islamist militants tie up, kill Congo villagers

By Yassin Kombi - 13 November 2023 - 14:00
The ADF formed in Uganda before moving over the border in the 1990s and has been blamed for thousands of killings in the last decade.
The ADF formed in Uganda before moving over the border in the 1990s and has been blamed for thousands of killings in the last decade.
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda/ File photo

Islamist militants tied up at least 19 villagers and killed them with machetes and other weapons in a raid in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo late on Sunday, a civil society leader said.

Other villagers fled but may have drowned as they tried to cross the Lamia river into Uganda, Maurice Mabele Musaidi told Reuters.

“There are still people missing,” he said.

Musaidi and a spokesperson for Congo's army said the attack in Beni territory's Watalinga chiefdom was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

The ADF formed in Uganda before moving over the border in the 1990s and has been blamed for thousands of killings in the last decade.

Congo's army said it killed at least six of the militants that night, without going into detail on the operation.

Army spokesperson Antony Mualushayi put the civilian death toll at 11, though he said that figure was provisional.

Reuters 

Conflict uproots record 6.9-million people in Congo -IOM

Conflict and escalating violence have uprooted a record 6.9-million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, mostly in the east of the country, ...
News
1 week ago

SANDF recalls eight soldiers from Congo after allegations of 'sexual exploitation'

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has recalled eight of its soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo due to serious allegations ...
News
4 weeks ago

Corpses pile up after nearly 200 killed in DRC floods

At least 176 people have died in flash floods in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, a regional governor said on Friday, as heavy rain ...
News
6 months ago

SA soldier killed in DRC Vusi Mabena 'loved his daughters and his job'

Slain SANDF soldier Sergeant Vusi Mabena was remembered during a memorial service in Centurion on Thursday.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...