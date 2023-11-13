Thobakgale said the department introduced proactive measures to halt the spread of the disease within the centres.
Diphtheria outbreak claims life of teenage inmate at Pollsmoor Prison
Detainee shows signs of malaise and respiratory symptoms
A total of 54 inmates at the Pollsmoor correctional centre have been placed in isolation following a diphtheria outbreak that has claimed the life of a 19-year-old detainee at the facility.
The inmate, who tested positive for the bacterial infection that can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, died at Groote Schuur Hospital on November 5.
The detainee showed signs of malaise and respiratory symptoms and was transferred to Victoria Hospital last month after the correctional service health department attempted to treat him and eventually decided to take him to another hospital.
National commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said of the 54 inmates who were in the same sections as the deceased, eight tested positive.
“We have 15 correctional services officials that were identified as contacts, with only three presenting symptoms. They were tested and released to isolate at home. The provisional results have since come back negative, awaiting confirmatory results,” said Thobakgale.
