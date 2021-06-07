Vaccination is our best hope against the pandemic

The tracking of adverse reactions is a crucial part of the rollout

SA is now three weeks into its rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations to those aged 60 and above, having just completed vaccinating almost 500,000 frontline healthcare workers through the Sisonke Study. The science tells us that mass vaccination programmes against Covid-19 offer the best hope of protection against serious illness and death. While the virus continues to present new challenges to scientists and researchers, vaccines offer the hope that the nightmare that has gripped the world since December 2019 may be mitigated and hopefully eventually eliminated in the future as science advances.



We are not unaware that there are many who are not convinced of the safety of the vaccines or how effective they are in reducing the impact of the disease. ..