Soshanguve woman who ‘faked’ her ex’s death is denied bail

The Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to Lerato Mahlangu, who is accused of killing her former lover, Sibusiso Sithebe, in an attempt to fake the death of her current husband for policy payouts.



Mahlangu, 32 faces charges of premeditated murder, defeating the administration of justice and fraud.



It is alleged that on January 2 2022, Lerato and her husband Sibusiso Mahlangu, 33, who is a co-accused in the matter, killed Sithebe and burnt his body at the house she shared with her husband in Block HH, Soshanguve.

Thereafter, it is further alleged that Lerato obtained a fraudulent death certificate from the department of home affairs, claiming that her husband Sibusiso, died in the fire and later claimed life policies.

The couple were was arrested on April 20 2023, after Mahlangu was found in possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal. Upon his arrest and processing, it was discovered that he was registered as deceased.

TimesLIVE previously reported Sithebe went missing in January last year.