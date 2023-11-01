“This access will ultimately be regulated by the soon-to-be-established Transport Economic Regulator. The policy aims to liberalise the rail sector by regulating rail infrastructure and providing private train operating companies with access to the freight rail network,” it said.
Transnet infrastructure manager paves way for private players
Image: Werner Hills
Transnet has established an interim infrastructure manager as part of reforming the railway network and paving the way for private players to operate on it by next April.
This is a major step in the reform of ports and rails to ease logistics bottlenecks. The reforms are contained in the White Paper on Rail and the Roadmap for Freight Logistics and are aimed at breaking Transnet's monopoly. Its rail division, TFR, is being broken up into an operating company (TRFOC) and a separate Infrastructure Manager (TRIM).
The entity said the commercial objections of the infrastructure manager are to:
Last week Transnet chair Andile Sangqu said the infrastructure manager would focus on protecting and restoring rail network capacity for commercially viable high volumes to assist TFROC in delivering the highest tonnage for the components of the plan.
Transnet said the rail policy introduces radical structural reforms in the sector that are intended to enable and facilitate private sector investment, optimal utilisation of rail and effective economic regulation of rail that allows equitable access to the rail network and ensures it is properly maintained.
