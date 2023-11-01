×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three in court for 'illegal' investment in VBS of R150m in municipal funds

01 November 2023 - 20:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two former Limpopo municipality officials and a commissioning agent appeared in court for unlawfully investing R150m of municipal funds into VBS. The money was never repaid. File photo.
Two former Limpopo municipality officials and a commissioning agent appeared in court for unlawfully investing R150m of municipal funds into VBS. The money was never repaid. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Two former officials of a Limpopo municipality and a commissioning agent for VBS Mutual Bank who allegedly invested R150m of municipal funds into the mutual bank — which was never repaid — appeared in the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court this week.

A director of STG Financial Solutions, Thapelo Molathlegi, 41, former Lepelle-Nkumpi municipal manager Thabo Ben Mothogoane, 38, and former CFO Rosina Mangaka Ngoveni, 46, are charged with contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and corruption, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi on Wednesday.

She said between November and December 2017, the three allegedly authorised the unlawful investment into VBS. The MFMA does not allow municipalities to bank with a mutual bank.

“Molathlegi is out on R35,000 bail, Mothogoane is on R40,000 and Ngoveni on R15,000 after they were arrested by the Hawks on Monday.

“It is alleged that Molathlegi acted as an agent for VBS and received corrupt benefits of more than R2m. Mothogoane allegedly received a Mercedes-Benz worth more than R1m and cash amounting to R100,000.” 

The case was postponed to January 23 for disclosure of the case docket and for the accused to instruct their legal representatives.

In a separate statement, the Hawks said the arrest of the three brings to 32 the number of people who have been arrested in relation to the unlawful investment into VBS. The Hawks said three of the accused had already been convicted.

TimesLIVE 

No jail time for municipal manager who made unlawful VBS Bank investment

Former Thulamela municipality manager Hlengani Emmanuel Maluleke has been sentenced to five years in jail, suspended for the same period, for his ...
News
2 weeks ago

Shivambu’s salary reduction for VBS involvement ‘a slap on the wrist’

Anti-corruption organisations have described parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests proposed sanction to reduce EFF deputy ...
News
4 weeks ago

Provisional liquidation order granted against Shivambu’s brother

The North Gauteng High Court has granted the SA Revenue Service a provisional liquidation order against a company owned by Brian Shivambu – the ...
News
7 months ago

Ex-mayor given luxury car by VBS

A luxury car worth more than R600,000 was used to lure a former mayor into facilitating R30m of municipal funds into the VBS Mutual Bank.
News
8 months ago

VBS-related Thulamela municipality case postponed for pre-trial

The Thulamela local municipality corruption and maladministration case, in connection with millions deposited into VBS Mutual Bank, has been ...
News
8 months ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...