Ex-mayor given luxury car by VBS
Tshifhango lured for illegal investment of R30m
A luxury car worth more than R600,000 was used to lure a former mayor into facilitating R30m of municipal funds into the VBS Mutual Bank.
This is one of the trails of evidence the state will use in a case against Avhashoni Tshifhango, the former mayor of Thulamela municipality in Limpopo, who allegedly accepted a Jeep Cherokee a month before he and the former municipal manager, Hlengani Emmanuel Maluleke, transferred R30m into the VBS account as an investment...
Ex-mayor given luxury car by VBS
Tshifhango lured for illegal investment of R30m
A luxury car worth more than R600,000 was used to lure a former mayor into facilitating R30m of municipal funds into the VBS Mutual Bank.
This is one of the trails of evidence the state will use in a case against Avhashoni Tshifhango, the former mayor of Thulamela municipality in Limpopo, who allegedly accepted a Jeep Cherokee a month before he and the former municipal manager, Hlengani Emmanuel Maluleke, transferred R30m into the VBS account as an investment...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos