Shivambu’s salary reduction for VBS involvement ‘a slap on the wrist’

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s chief executive Wayne Duvenage said the ethics committee was acknowledging that Shivambu was found guilty of receiving money from VBS Bank in conflict of interest as he also receives salary from the state.
“We’re concerned about what he is doing as an MP… when will actual charges be brought against him by the National Prosecuting Authority? And if he is found guilty there he shouldn’t be in parliament.
“It is a concern that people representing the public are found wanting in a transgression of this nature. The sanction [against Shivambu] is a slap on the wrist,” said Duvenage.
DA leader John Steenhuisen welcomed the finding against Shivambu, saying all MPs must be held to the same standard of accountability.
“However, we believe that the sanction is too light as the relation between the quantum of the non-disclosure is vastly disproportionate. This will not serve as a deterrent to non-disclosure in the future,” he told Sowetan.
He said they were concerned that the sanction against Shivambu sends the wrong message and would not promote compliance with the code.
“We do, however, welcome the admission that EFF members benefited from the looting of the VBS Bank, the victims of which were mainly elderly and the poor. This is ample evidence that whilst the EFF tries to portray itself as the vanguard of the poor it is actually complicit in their suffering,” said Steenhuisen.
The complaint against Cele relates to the meeting which took place on July 5 2022.
The committee said it would recommend to Parliament that Cele should apologise for his conduct.
“...The complaint alleged that the member [Cele] wagged his finger at him [Cameron], while saying in a threatening tone, ‘Don’t provoke me.’ The member yelled at him to ‘shut up’, then told him to ‘sit down and listen’ or ‘get out’.
“The complainant alleged that the member did not behave in the calm and dignified manner required by the high office he holds,” said committee chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi.
Cameron complained that he was removed from the venue by police officials and his clothing was damaged in the process, as well as had his right to freedom and security, and unlawful deprivation of liberty infringed.
“The committee found that even if [Cele] was unhappy with the manner in which the complainant addressed the issue at the imbizo, the member, as a MP, was required to act in a manner that would maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament and thereby engender the respect and confidence that society needs to have in Parliament as a representative institution,” the chairpersons said.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
Shivambu’s salary reduction for VBS involvement ‘a slap on the wrist’
Committee also finds Cele breached MPs’ code when he yelled ‘shut up’ at activist
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Anti-corruption organisations have described parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests proposed sanction to reduce EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s salary by nine days for benefitting from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank as a slap on the wrist.
The committee on Monday said it had recommended that parliament should impose the income reduction.
This after the committee found that Shivambu received payments totalling R180,000 from VBS bank in 2017.
As chief whip of a minority party in parliament, Shivambu is earning R1.3m per annum.
The committee said it was unable to make a finding regarding a possible breach of the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests for national assembly and permanent national council of provinces members against EFF leader Julius Malema.
The committee also announced that it had found that police minister Bheki Cele had breached the code of ethical conduct when he in July 2022 shouted at civil society organisation Action Society director Ian Cameroon, telling him to “shut up” at an Imbizo in Gugulethu, Cape Town, in the Western Cape.
On Shivambu, the sanction is revealed in a letter written by acting registrar of members interest Adv Anthea Gordon and sent to the DA’s former MP Phumzile Van Damme.
“The committee obtained an affidavit by the liquidator in the VBS [Mutual Bank] liquidation matter, which identified that three payments were made to ‘Floyd Shivambu by Sgameka Projects Pty Ltd during 2017…” said Gordon.
Either Shivambus in 2017 received R100,000 and R30,000 on August 24, and R50,000 on August 26.
“The committee noted that these three payments were not disclosed by Hon Shivambu, MP.
“In the light of the above, the committee found that Hon Shivambu, MP breached item 10.1.1.1 of the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests… for failing to comply with the requirement of the provisions for disclosing financial interests,” said Gordon.
Item 10.1.1.1 says a breach is when an MP “contravenes or fails to comply with the requirements of the provisions for disclosing interests...”
Provisional liquidation order granted against Shivambu’s brother
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s chief executive Wayne Duvenage said the ethics committee was acknowledging that Shivambu was found guilty of receiving money from VBS Bank in conflict of interest as he also receives salary from the state.
“We’re concerned about what he is doing as an MP… when will actual charges be brought against him by the National Prosecuting Authority? And if he is found guilty there he shouldn’t be in parliament.
“It is a concern that people representing the public are found wanting in a transgression of this nature. The sanction [against Shivambu] is a slap on the wrist,” said Duvenage.
DA leader John Steenhuisen welcomed the finding against Shivambu, saying all MPs must be held to the same standard of accountability.
“However, we believe that the sanction is too light as the relation between the quantum of the non-disclosure is vastly disproportionate. This will not serve as a deterrent to non-disclosure in the future,” he told Sowetan.
He said they were concerned that the sanction against Shivambu sends the wrong message and would not promote compliance with the code.
“We do, however, welcome the admission that EFF members benefited from the looting of the VBS Bank, the victims of which were mainly elderly and the poor. This is ample evidence that whilst the EFF tries to portray itself as the vanguard of the poor it is actually complicit in their suffering,” said Steenhuisen.
The complaint against Cele relates to the meeting which took place on July 5 2022.
The committee said it would recommend to Parliament that Cele should apologise for his conduct.
“...The complaint alleged that the member [Cele] wagged his finger at him [Cameron], while saying in a threatening tone, ‘Don’t provoke me.’ The member yelled at him to ‘shut up’, then told him to ‘sit down and listen’ or ‘get out’.
“The complainant alleged that the member did not behave in the calm and dignified manner required by the high office he holds,” said committee chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi.
Cameron complained that he was removed from the venue by police officials and his clothing was damaged in the process, as well as had his right to freedom and security, and unlawful deprivation of liberty infringed.
“The committee found that even if [Cele] was unhappy with the manner in which the complainant addressed the issue at the imbizo, the member, as a MP, was required to act in a manner that would maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament and thereby engender the respect and confidence that society needs to have in Parliament as a representative institution,” the chairpersons said.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
READER LETTER | ANC must turn up the heat on corrupt EFF
Ex-mayor given luxury car by VBS
VBS-related Thulamela municipality case postponed for pre-trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos