The OR Tambo International Airport was abuzz with excitement as fans took over terminals on Tuesday to welcome world champions, the Springboks, home from France.
The Boks, who came back to thunderous celebrations after winning the Rugby World Cup for the second time in a row, landed just after 11.30am.
The airport's Terminal A was adorned with two SA flags – one facing south and the other north with boards with pictures of captain Siya Kolisi and team members Faf de Klerk and Bongi Mbonambi.
Before their arrival, a sea of green and gold cheered in anticipation for the champs, singing songs of victory.
Some people wore clothing bearing the SA flag or its colours.
Emotions ran high as the Boks, led by Kolisi, walked out to the hall with the Webb Ellis trophy in hand – a moment some had been waiting for since 5am.
Some people scrambled towards the team in an attempt to get a glimpse, while others were overwhelmed, shedding tears.
The team, who appeared excited to arrive to a packed airport, walked about greeting and smiling.
Fans chanted, "Siya Siya Siya" as Kolisi walked through the airport, showing off the heavily guarded trophy.
Some fans said they took a day's leave to see the champs.
Cheers and jubilation as Springboks fans welcome world champs home
Crowd brave wet weather to meet rugby heroes
Nthabiseng Moloi, who came with her sister and two children, arrived at the airport at 5am.
"I wouldn't miss it for the world. This team has shown us how uniting for one purpose can make dreams come true. There is so much to learn from them beyond the entertainment of sports," she said.
"We can call ourselves champions because of this team. I travelled from Brits [North West – more than 110km to the airport] after 3am and I was here just after 5am."
Percy Banda, who had a Springbok sticker on his face, said he came to honour the Boks for their contribution to nation building.
"They need to know that they are appreciated. They must know that despite our differences, all South Africans got together here today to embrace them – and that's the power they have," he said moments before blowing into a vuvuzela.
The large crowd sang and danced to Mandoza's 2000 hit, Nkalakatha, and Kurt Darren's Captain, a fitting dedication to Kolisi who led the team twice to victory – back to back.
Among the crowd, the well-known Ndlovu Youth Choir gave cheers while beating the drum to the arrival of the Boks.
The choir’s tenor, Madoda Moshoane, said: "The country has never smiled this much. The Boks are such a great representation of where this country can be and the things we can achieve together.
"As a group, we would like to thank captain Siya Kolisi and his team for the consistency and always being ready to serve the country. This is the kind of inspiration we as a group have drawn from the champs."
Artist Rasta was also in the crowd and had two portraits, one of Kolisi and the other of team members.
