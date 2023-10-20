×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ramaphosa to attend Israel-Gaza peace summit in Cairo

By Bhargav Acharya - 20 October 2023 - 15:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend a peace summit in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday to discuss the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, his office said.

“President Ramaphosa has been deeply concerned by attacks on civilians, the resulting enormous loss of life, displacement of people and the humanitarian crisis that has engulfed the Gaza Strip,” the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

“South Africa stands ready to join the global effort that will bring about lasting peace to the Middle East.”

South Africa has long been an advocate for peace in the region, likening the plight of Palestinians to its own people under an apartheid regime that ended in 1994. 

Reuters

Greek Orthodox church hit by air strike in Gaza City

A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the ...
News
3 hours ago

Israel military says no evidence of direct hit on Gaza hospital

Israel's military on Wednesday it had seen no evidence of a direct hit on a hospital in the Gaza Strip the day before, where hundreds of Palestinians ...
News
2 days ago

Cabinet wants ICC to probe Gaza hospital bombing that killed more than 500 Palestinians

The South African government wants the International Criminal Court to investigate the bombing of the Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, allegedly by Israel ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...