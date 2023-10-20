×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Greek Orthodox church hit by air strike in Gaza City

By Reuters - 20 October 2023 - 12:50
Women react at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church which was damaged by an Israeli strike, where Palestinians who fled their homes take shelter, in Gaza City, on October 20 2023.
Women react at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church which was damaged by an Israeli strike, where Palestinians who fled their homes take shelter, in Gaza City, on October 20 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri

A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said.

Gaza health officials said the attack on the church claimed lives and wounded many others.

The Israeli military said a part of the church was damaged in a strike on a militant command centre and it was reviewing the incident.

Palestinian officials said at least 500 Muslims and Christians had taken shelter in the church from Israeli bombardments.

The Hamas militant group, which controls Gaza, said at least two people were killed and dozens wounded, many in critical condition. There was no word from the church on a final death toll.

“The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli air strike that has struck its church compound in the city of Gaza,” it said.

Video from the scene at the church compound showed a wounded boy being carried from rubble. A civil defence worker said two people on upper floors had survived. Those on lower floors had been killed and were still in the rubble.

Gaza's 2.3-million population comprises an estimated 1,000 Christians, most of whom are Greek Orthodox.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets hit a nearby command and control centre used to carry out attacks against Israel.

“As a result of the IDF strike, a wall of a church in the area was damaged. We are aware of reports on casualties. The incident is under review,” it said.

Israel has pounded densely-populated Gaza, flattening buildings and destroying infrastructure, since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed 1,400 people.

About 3,500 people in Gaza have since been killed by Israeli strikes and more than a million have been made homeless, according to Palestinian health officials. Civilians say their situation is desperate as they run short of food, water, fuel and medical supplies.

Israel appears to be getting closer to a full-scale invasion of Gaza. The Israeli military has massed troops and equipment near the Gaza border.

Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned

Turkish protesters clashed with police overnight in angry demonstrations following a blast that killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital, ...
News
2 days ago

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war deepens humanitarian crisis

US President Joe Biden will make a high-stakes visit to Israel on Wednesday to show support for its war on Hamas after Washington said Israeli Prime ...
News
3 days ago

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...
If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...