Two people aged 19 and 25 died after being assaulted by a mob which suspected them of robbing a tuck shop in Kwaggafontein on Thursday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the two had allegedly robbed a tuck shop assistant of a cellphone, an airtime vending machine and other items in Dobha, Kwaggafontein C, at about 10.30am.
A case of business robbery was opened.
Mohlala said while police were tracing the suspects, they were informed about an alleged mob justice incident in progress.
Police rushed to the scene where they met resistance while trying to rescue two victims. Police got the situation under control at about 4.55pm and rescued the two unconscious victims.
‘One of the victims succumbed to his injuries in Kwaggafontein clinic and the second victim was later declared dead in KwaMhlanga hospital.
Police asked members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.
Two robbery suspects die after assault by mob in Kwaggafontein
Image: GARETH WILSON
