A former schoolteacher who allegedly defrauded financial institutions, including insurance companies, by taking out policies worth almost R900,000 with the aim of benefiting from payouts appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
Betty Thembi Sishi, 60, from Mtubatuba in northern KwaZuly-Natal, faces 34 counts of fraud and theft dating to 2007.
Sishi, appeared in court last Wednesday, a day before an arrest warrant was issued by the by the Hawks.
She is represented Thembelihle Manzi.
The matter had been set down for bail but was postponed to October 11.
The state is opposing bail.
It alleges that between June 2007 to January 2017 she acted in concert with persons known and unknown to the state.
Among the companies alleged to have been defrauded are Old Mutual, Absa, Hollard Life, Oakhurst Life, Regent Life and 1 Life insurance.
Sishi allegedly took out policies to cover more than 25 family members, including her mother-in-law, to the value of R897,912.
KZN teacher in court for R900k fraud
Image: 123RF
