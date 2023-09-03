IN PICS | A royal affair: maidens turn out in their numbers for traditional Zulu reed dance

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was delighted by the turnout of the year’s first leg of the annual Umkhosi woMhlanga (reed dance).

Over 3,000 Zulu maidens attended the traditional ceremony at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

It is traditionally a smaller ceremony for Zulu maidens in the Umkhanyakude district who can’t attend the main event at Enyokeni Royal Palace, KwaNongoma.

However, the number of those who attended this year proved to be much higher than in previous years, much to the delight of the Zulu king.

“I would like to thank you, my children, for coming out in numbers to the royal palace and your parents for allowing you, as well as mentors for making sure you have all you need,” he said.