Tshwane's energy and electricity department (EED) says it has confirmed the "integrity" of some power lines after a fire at Koedoespoort substation on Friday and that power is being restored.
“Currently, 50% of Koedoespoort, 50% of Kilnerpark and 50% of Blesbok customers have been loaded. The Koedoespoort substation caught fire when a transformer exploded, damaging another and causing a power outage that affected a number of areas,” said EED spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
“Power restoration to the affected areas is being done gradually, while the EED team monitors the load.
“The city apologises for the inconvenience. Consumers will be kept abreast of developments, Bokaba added.
TimesLIVE
Power being restored after Tshwane substation fire
Image: City of Tshwane
