The police have arrested a suspect linked to the assassination of Rustenburg businessperson Ben Gumbi.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed the arrest, saying the breakthrough was made on Tuesday when the male suspect was nabbed in Germiston, in Ekurhuleni.
He said police officers forming part of a multi-disciplinary team, which was established after the murder of Gumbi in broad daylight at a café in Rustenburg, arrested the male suspect after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery.
"Sibongiseni Ngubane, 33, appeared before the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Thursday, 14 September 2023.
"He was remanded in custody pending further investigation and is expected to make a second court appearance on Tuesday, 19 September 2023," said Mokgwabone.
Gumbi, 49, was gunned down by two male suspects on August 23 in a hit suspected to be linked to a dispute over a piece of land next to popular gaming and gambling resort Sun City.
Gumbi and business partner Jacob Ngakane started the Bakubung Smart City Development after securing partnership with the local traditional authority. The R3.2bn development would comprise a shopping centre, a college, a hospital, hotel and sport facilities among other things. It is projected to employ more than 10,000 people.
Man caught for murder of North West businessman Gumbi
Ngubane appeared in court, second suspect still at large
Image: Supplied
‘I'll pride myself if I died changing people’s lives’: slain NW businessman
However, their plans were thwarted by people who started occupying the land illegally and erected homes on it. The piece of land has shacks and mansions built side by side on it.
Gumbi and Ngakane, under the Bakubung Land Company, served the homeowners with a termination of occupation notice, which resulted in death threats against Gumbi.
Mokgwabone said the suspects had fled the crime scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo, which was found a few minutes later abandoned at the corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie streets.
Provincial commissioner of police Lit-Gen Sello Kwena applauded the team members for their dedication which resulted in the arrest.
Investigation into the matter continues, he said.
