South Africa

Court orders vehicle bought with proceeds of crime to be forfeited to the state

05 September 2023 - 16:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The state has obtained a court order which declared that a vehicle that was bought with proceeds of crime is forfeited to the state. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

A vehicle bought with proceeds of crime by a couple serving lengthy jail terms has been forfeited to the state. 

The high court in Bloemfontein granted the forfeiture order against a convicted fraudster Thandeka Mlangeni, 35, and her boyfriend Mpandulo Daguma.

The order was related to the 2017 Ford Figo that Mlangeni bought with the money she had stolen and transferred to Daguma's bank account 

The Hawks said Mlangeni, who was a bank teller in Harrismith, fraudulently transferred R1m from a client's account into her boyfriend's account. A further R51,000 in cash was withdrawn. This occurred between January and February 2020. 

“Mlangeni was sentenced to an effective 10 years' imprisonment in May this year for fraud, money laundering, assisting another to benefit from the proceeds of crime, and contravention of the Communications and Transactions Act. Daguma is serving 15 years," Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli said. 

He said the vehicle was confirmed as having been purchased with money stolen by Mlangeni.  

“Working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority, Hawks investigators have ensured that this vehicle is forfeited to the state."

