Load-shedding will remain at stage 4 during the day on Thursday, instead of moving to stage 2 as announced earlier, says Eskom.
“This is due to the loss of three generation units last night, and the need to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” according to the power utility.
Electricity provision has been tighter this week, with the enforced outages moving from stage one to two in off-peak periods and now to four.
Stage 4 load-shedding returned on Tuesday evening, from the recent stage three, as Eskom experienced more breakdowns in generating capacity.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding worsens to stage 4, all day for now
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015
Load-shedding will remain at stage 4 during the day on Thursday, instead of moving to stage 2 as announced earlier, says Eskom.
“This is due to the loss of three generation units last night, and the need to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” according to the power utility.
Electricity provision has been tighter this week, with the enforced outages moving from stage one to two in off-peak periods and now to four.
Stage 4 load-shedding returned on Tuesday evening, from the recent stage three, as Eskom experienced more breakdowns in generating capacity.
TimesLIVE
Save electricity as we battle breakdowns: Eskom
Loadshedding moves to stage 2, from stage 1 daytime cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos