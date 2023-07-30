Loadshedding will be implemented at stages 2 and 4 during the week as breakdowns hamper Eskom's ability to deliver adequate electricity supplies.
In a statement on Sunday, the utility said: “Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm. This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice.”
Breakdowns have reduced to 15,798MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,099MW.
Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Medupi power stations was returned to service. But the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka is contributing to capacity constraints.
TimesLIVE
Breakdowns hurting Eskom, another week of stage 4 loadshedding nightly
Image: 123RF
Stage 4 loadshedding remains in force, possible improvement from Tuesday
