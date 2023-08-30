LIVE BLOG | First gun tested by Mangena did not fire bullet that killed Senzo Meyiwa

Ballistics expert Lt-Col Chris Mangena has taken the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa trial today.

Lt-Col Mangena will focus on evidence linked to the firearm believed to have been used to shoot and kill the former soccer star.

Five men are currently on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus on Gauteng's Eastrand in 2014.

The accused have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

10:00 - TRIAL RESUMES FOR THE DAY

10:15 - State prosecutor Adv George Baloyi starts off by explaining to the court that today's witness will be using a chart as part of his testimony, the firearm registry, downloads from a cellphone found on accused no 3 as well as the firearm in question.

Reading from his 22-page affidavit dated 5 November 2014, Lt-Col Magena introduces himself as a forensic analyst and crime scene reconstruction specialist and lists the vast ballistic-related qualifications he has acquired over almost three decades in the SAPS.

Adv Baloyi: Can you mention some of the noteworthy cases you were involved in?

Lt-Col Magena: ...I was involved in the crime scene reconstruction of the Oscar Pistorius case. I also did the Luke Tibetts', a toddler who was struck by a bullet while on his mother's lap...I was also involved in the reconstruction of the Babita Deokaran case.

Adv Zandile Mshololo interjects and questions the relevance and the accuracy of the information.

Judge Ratha Mogoatlheng explains that the witness' listing his previous cases speaks to his experience.

10:41 - Lt-Col Magena resumes reading from his affidavit.

Adv Baloyi: Do you remember what time you arrived at this address [Khumalo residence]?

Lt-Col Magena: I can't remember what time I arrived cause I received the call just after 10 and arrived after 11.

Referring to images before the court, Lt-Col Magena explains that upon examination of the kitchen, he noted two areas that could've been damaged by the bullet; the door and floor tile. He explains that the bullet did not perforate the door but ricochet.

10:50 - Lt-Col Magena tells the court that he was informed that two spent bullets were recovered in the kitchen, one on the floor and the other on the kitchen counter.

10:52 - Lt-Col Magena: During the examination, I took measurements of the bullet damage...I took the height of the bullet hole which was approximately 1.2-metres high.

"I did the same for the bullet hole on the floor. The distance from the wall to the bullet hole on the floor was 1.19m."

10:57 - Lt-Col Magena tells the court that on the 28th of October 2014, he attended the post-mortem conducted by pathologist, Dr Johannes Steenekamp.

11:00 - Lt-Col Magena says when examining the clothing of the deceased [Meyiwa], he found a bullet hole on the chest area of the shirt and vest.

"I examined the wound on the chest...the wound had characteristics of a gunshot wound...My lord, I want to explain to the court how a firearm works." Lt-Col Magena then proceeds to demonstrate to the court.

11:10 - Lt-Col Magena states the hole on the shirt and vest of the deceased indicates that he [Meyiwa] was shot at close range. He adds that the firearm was in 'loose contact' with the deceased.

11:15 - Lt-Col Magena: The exit wound was irregular shaped bullet wound. The entrance wound measured at 1.34m while the exit wound was at 1.26m

"Looking at the position of the wounds, it is a downward trajectory."

Lt-Col Magena tells the court that after examining the crime scene and the body of the deceased, he determined that two shots were fired.

One shot was shot directly to the floor at a 90-degree angle. "If a person was close, they would've been hit by fragments."

11:28 - Lt-Col Magena: The other shot was fired in the direction of the door at a downward trajectory.

Lt-Col Magena states that the bullet was not shot at a 90-degree angle and the door was half-open adding that the bullet ricocheted on the door and landed on the kitchen counter.

Lt-Col Magena further explains that the 'unstableness' of the bullet could be the result of going through the deceased [Meyiwa] before hitting the door.

11:45 - "The most probable position of the deceased would be standing upright in the kitchen with his back towards the door.

The shooter was most probably in front of the deceased...The possibility of a struggle cannot be ruled out."

Lt-Col Magena stands by his statement and confirms its accuracy to the court.

Asked about the time difference between the firing of the two shots, Lt-Col Magena tells the court that he could not determine the time lapse however there was a break in between the shots.

11:51 - Lt-Col Magena informs the court that on 13 November 2014, he received two evidence bags. He continues to list the contents of the bags received which included a 9mm parabellum and bullets.

Lt-Col Magena tells the court that after testing the gun, he concluded that the bullet found at the crime scene was not fired from the firearm he tested.

12:05 - COURT TAKES SHORT ADJOURNMENT