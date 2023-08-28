Liquor board penalises outlets for contravening licensing terms

The Gauteng Liquor Board has imposed sanctions on four non-compliant liquor outlets, with two traders losing their licence.
The other trader was fined while the fourth had their licence suspended for three months.
Department of economic development spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu said the sanction was in commitment to maintaining the integrity of liquor trading and ensuring harmony between licensed establishments and local communities.
“The licence holder [Grancor in Vanderbijlpark, in the Vaal] was found to have breached licence conditions by playing loud music that disturbed the surrounding area. The board decided to revoke the pool club licence due to contravention of section 58 of the Gauteng Liquor Act,” said Gambu.
She said the board rejected the tavern’s application for a new liquor licence based on proliferation concerns.
“The tavern was operated illegally since 2019 and did not align with section 30(3) of the Act due to proximity to public transport and a school within 150m,” said Gambu.
Morara’s Tavern in Randfontein, on the West Rand, was found to have violated various licence conditions.
“During the suspension period [effective on August 17], the licence holder is required to address issues such as loud music, parking facilities and restroom amenities,” said Gambu.
“The establishment was found to be playing loud music that caused disturbances to the community. The board imposed a fine of R200k payable within six months and mandated that intersections cease playing loud music at their premises.
"It also warned the establishment that if they continued with non-compliance leading to noise disturbances it could result in the revocation of the liquor licence."
Namakwaduif Sports Bar in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, was found to be in contravention of licence conditions and causing a nuisance to residents.
“Their liquor licence was withdrawn effective from July 31,” said Gambu.
He said that the liquor board conducts workshops through Liquor Traders Associations to educate traders on responsible trading, compliance and municipal by-laws, ensuring licence withdrawal and revoking are last resort, not without prior warning.

