Drugs and copycat attempts lead to rise in suicide deaths

“The reasons for suicide attempts ranged from bullying and relationship problems.”
Tsakane Secondary School governing body (SGB) chairperson Eddie Maseko who spoke to Sowetan on the sidelines of a parents meeting on Sunday said the suicide problem was widespread with other schools having reported suicides or attempts.
“This is not unique to this school there have been other reports particularly within the province. I happen to be an SGB member of another school and we discovered on Friday that there was a learner who killed herself, along with the boyfriend in Nigel. This is allegedly because parents did not approve of their relationship.
“They were found near a reservoir with a suicide note near their bodies. The type of suicide was the same; they also consumed rat poison,” said Maseko.
He said when speaking to parents or assessing suicide notes, many of the problems emanate from disagreements between parents and their children.
“When these children are reprimanded, they opt to kill themselves than to listen to what is being said. We have found that a lot of them [children] consume the poison at home or elsewhere and not on school premises. It’s devastating to see these preventable deaths within our community.”
Maseko said there was a drug use problem in the community which also contributed to pupils’ behaviour.
Parents echoed Maseko’s sentiments with Nkopane Mokake, a teacher at another school, saying pupils sometimes came to school under the influence of drug or would bring drugs disguised in muffins (space cookies).
“Children bring these cakes that have drugs inside and sell them to other learners and it is a serious problem because it affects their behaviour and makes it difficult for them to be controlled.
“I am worried that this suicide problem might snowball into a trend when children don’t want to be called to order. I agree that parents must also be willing to listen to their children and be involved in keeping tabs on their behaviour at school but the issue is shockingly getting out of hand.”
Another parent Lindiwe Masango said Tsakane generally has a drug problem which has created a barrier in children and parents communicating effectively.
“Sometimes you become so strict and it scares the child away but it’s because you are trying to get them on the straight and narrow in an environment like this.
“We love our children but parents are in a predicament. You parent harshly or delicately, you are faced with defiance from a child.”
Drugs and copycat attempts lead to rise in suicide deaths
Pholosong Hospital reported 118 patients in three months
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
At least one person is admitted to a hospital in Tsakane a day for attempting to harm themselves in what authorities describe as a devastating scourge.
This follows a number of suicide attempt cases which led to the deaths of two pupils and a general worker from Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni after allegedly consuming poison in separate incidents.
Several other pupils were rushed to hospital and are recovering. All seven cases were recorded in August.
Sowetan can reveal that 118 patients were admitted at Pholosong Hospital on the East Rand after suicide attempts between the beginning of June and August 25.
Hospital CEO Dr Nthabiseng Makgana said these numbers were alarming and that 46 of the 118 patients were under the age of 18.
“I have never seen anything like this before,” said Makgana, who grew up in the area.
The hospital’s catchment areas are Tsakane, Duduza and KwaThema which have a combined population of about 700,000 people.
The community said the township had a high unemployment rate and substance abuse problems.
“In June there were 42 admissions and then in July and August we got 38 admissions during both months. The majority of the patients were mostly female and under the age of 18 and the youngest we’ve ever had was an eight-year-old child,” said Makgana.
“There is a total of seven people who died. The most common way is taking rat poison followed by a tablet overdose and swallowing foreign objects like glass and blades. [The] least common [mode of attempt] is strangulation with two cases in the last three months. One being of a 12-year-old boy who succumbed. We see it [strangulation] often in children because they can’t find the pills.
Psychologist Judith Ancer said death by suicide is a complex issue with multiple reasons for contemplation or choice.
“There is an increase in reported cases of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, indicating a shift in societal attitudes towards mental health challenges,” said Ancer adding that significant psychosocial stressors, such as poverty can worsen the problem.
“Understanding suicide requires examining both individual mental health concerns and broader systemic failures. Not all suicides are directly linked to psychiatric illnesses; many are crisis-driven, particularly among young people who react impulsively to short-term crises.”
Ancer said one of the intervention of stopping suicides in the communities is noticing the triggers like copycat suicides.
“SA data shows that teenagers and young adults are the highest group of suicide attempters with deficit being one of the highest causes of death. There is a growing trend of copycat suicides, where people are influenced by others.
“To combat this, it is crucial for adults, authorities, and families to be open to discussing suicide attempts, as discussing it can help alleviate stigma. Schools, community organisations, and religious organisations should emphasise the importance of discussing feelings and reaching out to those in need, regardless of their psychiatric illness,” said Ancer.
Ancer added that children under 12 often resort to acts like strangulation or hanging due to trauma or stress in their families or schools.
Important signs of suicidal persons
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) warns that when a person is feeling suicidal, they will show these signs:
The organisation says it is often difficult for anyone to have but remember, you do not have to have all the answers. Resources such as like Sadag are always available to support and guide you in this important conversation.
How to help someone:
If you are worried about someone you care about, tell an adult (a parent, teacher, coach, doctor). Sadag can be reached via SMS 31393 or you can call them 0800 567 567. – Sadag
