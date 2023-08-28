Royal AM secured their first victory of the season following their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday.
Thabo Matlaba scored the only goal of the match in the second half to give John Maduka’s charges their first three points of the campaign and their first win in nine games dating back to last season.
The win was a huge relief for coach Maduka, who has a thin squad as his side are banned by Fifa from signing new players.
For Galaxy, this defeat was their first this campaign, bringing them down to earth after last week’s heights when they vanquished Kaizer Chiefs.
Having not won in three matches before this game and with their confidence low, Thwihli Thwahla opted to sit back and allow the Rockets to dominate. Galaxy were able to get behind their defence earlier on and looked more threatening.
With all their dominance, however, the Rockets could not create any decent scoring chances in the opening half.
It was a dull opening half, with chances far and few in between, with both goalkeepers Vasilije Kolak and Xolani Ngcobo having nothing to do.
Galaxy’s best chance to break the side came on the stroke of halftime, but Bernard Parker’s shot inside the box was saved by Ngcobo.
Galaxy continued to dominate in the second half, with the hosts just happy to sit back and wait for a counterattack.
But against a run of play with their first shot on target at the hour mark, Royal broke the deadlock following a brilliant solo run by Matlaba, who unleashed a shot that beat Kolak on the far post to make it 1-0.
That was the first goal the Rockets conceded this season in four matches. In search of an equaliser Galaxy pushed more bodies forward, but fumbled them and Royal hung on for their first win.
Matlaba’s solitary strike brings Galaxy back to earth
Relief for Maduka as Royal win at last
Image: BackpagePix/Gerhard Duraan
Royal AM secured their first victory of the season following their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday.
Thabo Matlaba scored the only goal of the match in the second half to give John Maduka’s charges their first three points of the campaign and their first win in nine games dating back to last season.
The win was a huge relief for coach Maduka, who has a thin squad as his side are banned by Fifa from signing new players.
For Galaxy, this defeat was their first this campaign, bringing them down to earth after last week’s heights when they vanquished Kaizer Chiefs.
Having not won in three matches before this game and with their confidence low, Thwihli Thwahla opted to sit back and allow the Rockets to dominate. Galaxy were able to get behind their defence earlier on and looked more threatening.
With all their dominance, however, the Rockets could not create any decent scoring chances in the opening half.
It was a dull opening half, with chances far and few in between, with both goalkeepers Vasilije Kolak and Xolani Ngcobo having nothing to do.
Galaxy’s best chance to break the side came on the stroke of halftime, but Bernard Parker’s shot inside the box was saved by Ngcobo.
Galaxy continued to dominate in the second half, with the hosts just happy to sit back and wait for a counterattack.
But against a run of play with their first shot on target at the hour mark, Royal broke the deadlock following a brilliant solo run by Matlaba, who unleashed a shot that beat Kolak on the far post to make it 1-0.
That was the first goal the Rockets conceded this season in four matches. In search of an equaliser Galaxy pushed more bodies forward, but fumbled them and Royal hung on for their first win.
Maritzburg United cry foul over 'bullying tactics' by Royal AM
Ntseki grateful for first win as Chiefs attempt to find their feet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos