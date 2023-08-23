“If it wasn't for her friend I wouldn't have known what happened to my child. Her friend told me they had to support my daughter out of the school but the school claims when she left the premises she was okay.
TimesLIVE
Alarm as Tsakane Secondary School reports three ‘suicides’, four more attempts
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo
The Gauteng department of education has raised concern about “recurring” suicide incidents at Tsakane Secondary School after two pupils and a staff member apparently took their own lives and another four tried to end their lives, one in full view of pupils, in one month.
This comes after a video emerged on social media showing a crowd gathered around collapsed children outside the school while parents are seen trying to pick them up. Children can also be heard screaming in the harrowing 30-second clip.
The video claimed two female pupils died after ingesting rat poison while another two were hospitalised.
The department issued a wide-ranging statement in reaction, denying the video depicted the suicide of two pupils.
However, spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the deaths of two girls, one in matric and the other in grade 8. The first died on August 7 and the other a day later.
“According to information at our disposal, another grade 8 boy pupil brought poison to the school on August 8 and consumed it in full view of other pupils after the two previously reported deaths. This pupil was immediately rushed to a local medical facility and is recovering.
Concern about high suicide rate among Gauteng schoolchildren after third pupil dies
“We were made aware of two other girl pupils and a boy pupil who also allegedly consumed poison, but are fortunately recovering at a medical facility. We can also confirm that on Friday a male general worker from the same school allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison at home,” he said.
Commenting on the video, Mabona said: “We are also aware of a video that has gone viral on social media showing two girl pupils being assisted to stand, with false reports they also consumed poison.
“The video was captured on Monday during a community prayer at the school in which some pupils were emotionally moved by the passing of their fellow pupils. It must be clarified that there is no pupil who consumed poison at school and died on school premises.”
TimesLIVE reached out to the mother of a grade 8 pupil at the school who said her daughter was one of those who collapsed outside the school on Monday.
She said she was alerted about the incident by her daughter's friends and not by the school.
“If it wasn't for her friend I wouldn't have known what happened to my child. Her friend told me they had to support my daughter out of the school but the school claims when she left the premises she was okay.
“Even if that's the case, the school or security should've gone out to check what was happening because when I arrived, there was a crowd gathered there.”
The angry mother, who did not want to be named, confronted staff members but was told that only the parents of pupils who collapsed at the school were alerted. She said the grade 8 pupil was shaking and couldn't speak.
Things returned to normal after a visit from the family pastor.
Mabona confirmed that officials, together with law enforcement officers and social workers, visited the school on Tuesday to provide support to pupils. A meeting will be held on Sunday to address the issue.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We are gravely concerned by the recurring suicidal behaviour at Tsakane Secondary School. Pupils are encouraged to reach out to our officials and interact with professionals for necessary assistance by calling Childline on 116.
“We wish to convey our condolences to families of the bereaved pupils and one general worker, wishing the entire school community finds peace during this time,” he said.
The latest incident at the school comes after reports of three pupils apparently taking their own lives in the province. A grade 10 pupil apparently hung himself at Soshanguve Secure School while two grade 9 pupils did the same at home.
TimesLIVE
