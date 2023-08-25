×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Same old, same old: Mbeki pours cold water on multiparty charter

25 August 2023 - 18:34
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Nothing new will come out of the multiparty charter, says former president Thabo Mbeki. And it's not as though issues raised by the pact are decisively important for the future of the country, he added.

Listen to Mbeki:

Parties including the DA, IFP, FF+, ActionSA, Spectrum National Party, United Independent Movement and Independent South African National Civic Organisation seek to topple the governing ANC in next year's elections. They plan to work together to govern and have snubbed the ruling party and EFF.

The parties met for two days last week, when they drafted pre-election agreements, including power-sharing principles.

Mbeki said the parties have every right to oppose the ANC, but have no solutions to turn around the economy.

TimesLIVE

African peace initiative was necessary, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the recent African leaders peace initiative to bring an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, saying ...
News
1 month ago

Former SA spy boss dies

Masetlha, 68, died on Sunday after a long illness, the department of international relations and co-operation said in its statement.
News
3 months ago

ANC NEC to deliberate on alliance tensions, wage bill, Eskom crisis, Phala Phala, Digital Vibes and 2024 elections

The ANC is this weekend convening a four-day national executive committee meeting where the reconfiguration of its alliance with the SACP and Cosatu ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...