SA’s ambassador to the Republic of Algeria, Billy Masetlha, has died.
Masetlha, 68, died on Sunday after a long illness, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said in its statement.
Born in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, Masetlha is the founding member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and participated in the formation of the Azanian Student’s Organisation (Azaso) in 1979. Prior to that, he was a member of Soweto Students Representative Council in 1976.
In 1976, Masetlha joined Umkhonto weSizwe and went to exile in Botswana and Zambia. He was instrumental in the formation of the Johannesburg Democratic Action Committee). During this time, he worked with the youth and student organisations in the fight against the apartheid regime.
Dirco minister Naledi Pandor said SA had lost an experienced and dependable representative and a firm believer in the ideals and goals of Pan-Africanism.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of ambassador Masetlha. He has served the government in various capacities, including as director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, and was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement, including as a member of Umkhonto weSizwe.”
Masetlha was the head of the South African National Intelligence Agency and was fired in 2006 by former president Thabo Mbeki.
Former SA spy boss dies
Billy Masetlha died after a long illness
Image: Simon Mathebula
SA’s ambassador to the Republic of Algeria, Billy Masetlha, has died.
Masetlha, 68, died on Sunday after a long illness, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said in its statement.
Born in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, Masetlha is the founding member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and participated in the formation of the Azanian Student’s Organisation (Azaso) in 1979. Prior to that, he was a member of Soweto Students Representative Council in 1976.
In 1976, Masetlha joined Umkhonto weSizwe and went to exile in Botswana and Zambia. He was instrumental in the formation of the Johannesburg Democratic Action Committee). During this time, he worked with the youth and student organisations in the fight against the apartheid regime.
Dirco minister Naledi Pandor said SA had lost an experienced and dependable representative and a firm believer in the ideals and goals of Pan-Africanism.
“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of ambassador Masetlha. He has served the government in various capacities, including as director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, and was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement, including as a member of Umkhonto weSizwe.”
Masetlha was the head of the South African National Intelligence Agency and was fired in 2006 by former president Thabo Mbeki.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos