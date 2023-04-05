Prominent Mthatha doctor’s estranged husband denied bail

“Further, the court rejected his contention that he was in East London and stressed that he was a danger to his family, the witnesses and himself, as evidence was led that he had threatened to kill his entire family and commit suicide.”
A prominent Mthatha doctor’s estranged husband, facing two counts of attempted murder, theft and breach of a protection order, has been denied bail.
Siphiwo Mngxali, 51, a businessman, handed himself over to the police at the Mthatha Central police station on March 8.
Mngxali had been wanted by police regarding allegations that he breached a protection order his wife Dr Yolisa Siphambo-Mngxali had taken out against him, and broke into her Fort Gale home on February 26.
He is also alleged to have shot at a witness in the house who confronted him.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the Mthatha magistrate’s court agreed with the prosecutor’s submissions that Mngxali had failed to adduce evidence that it was in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail, as the onus was on him as the applicant in a schedule 5 matter.
“The court found that the prosecution had been able to place Mngxali at the scene of the alleged crimes through several witnesses, including an affidavit from his estranged wife who is allegedly in hiding fearing for her life,” said Tyali.
“Further, the court rejected his contention that he was in East London and stressed that he was a danger to his family, the witnesses and himself, as evidence was led that he had threatened to kill his entire family and commit suicide.”
It is alleged that on the night of February 26, Mngxali and an accomplice stole items including TVs and bar fridges from a property operating as a B&B in Fort Gale, Mthatha.
“During the alleged theft, shots were fired towards a helper and her husband, who were sleeping on the property,” Tyali said.
He said before the alleged theft, his estranged wife had been granted an interim protection order by the court, preventing him from entering these premises.
“This outcome, albeit being a preliminary protective measure, means that the doctor and her family will not feel threatened or victimised by the perpetrator until the matter is brought to trial,” said Tyali.
The matter has been postponed to May 5 for further investigations.
