Family knew about MaR5's death on social media
Tshwane music star shot at a pub while his brother was resting outside
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 31 January 2023 - 07:11
The family of the slain Itumeleng Mosoeu, also knowns as Vusi MaR5, learned about his death via social media.
The popular Tshwane music producer and DJ, was killed in the early hours of Monday outside Zola's Place in Soshanguve Ext 3 while out with friends. While the motive of his murder remains unknown, however, the incident has shaken those close to him and in the music industry as it follows the murder of amapiano pioneer, musician and businessman Oupa "DJ Sumbody" Sefoka who was killed in similar fashion late last year. ..
