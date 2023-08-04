Two men are expected to appear in a Durban court on Friday after their arrest earlier this week in connection with the murder of a guest house owner nearly a year ago.
Jacqueline Needham, owner of the Glenwood guest house in Durban, was robbed and killed at her establishment on August 10 2022. She was 69.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Carmen Rhynes said t two suspects were arrested on Wednesday by eThekwini's district detective trio task team and trio tracing team.
“The first arrest was a 25-year-old suspect in Cato Manor. The suspect was interviewed and eventually admitted to his part in the planning and commission of the murder and robbery.
“Further information was followed up that evening. A second suspect aged 30 was traced and arrested in the same area. Clothes worn by the suspect and used when drawing money with the deceased's bank card from an ATM and captured on CCTV footage was seized from the suspects home.”
Two arrested nearly a year after Durban guest house owner’s murder
Image: Ben Gingell
Scores sign petition opposing bail for boyfriend accused of murdering his girlfriend
Police also seized the second suspect's phone and found that the number he was using was the same number used at the time of the incident.
Rhynes confirmed investigations were ongoing to trace more suspects.
“The arrested suspects will make their first appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on August 4 2023. One suspect will be charged for murder and robbery and for defeating the ends of justice for reporting a false case of carjacking.
“The second suspect will be charged for murder and robbery.”
