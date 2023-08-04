Bus driver shot, violence flares as Western Cape taxi strike enters day 2

Smith said attacks on public transport vehicles and road users suggested the taxi industry “has no regard for anyone”.
“The situation remains volatile and we are therefore operating our Nyanga services from Borcherds Quarry. Khayelitsha services are operating from Mew Way Bridge and corners of Spine Road and N2. Please bear with us. We are doing everything we can in an almost impossible situation,” Golden Arrow Bus Services told commuters in a post on Facebook.
A bus driver was shot and wounded and his vehicle set alight in Khayelitsha during the morning commute on Friday when a taxi strike entered its second day in the Western Cape.
Sporadic incidents of violence, a blockade of the N2 by taxi drivers, stone throwing and petrol bomb attacks on four buses, three trucks, three panel vans and an ambulance caused severe traffic congestion on freeways and major routes in Cape Town on Thursday.
Patients had to be swiftly transferred from a hospital after the facility was allegedly targeted by protestors linked to the strike. Thousands of commuters, including school pupils, had to walk or find alternative transport.
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a taxi strike hours earlier, claiming the industry was being unfairly targeted by authorities impounding their vehicles.
Authorities denied the claim, saying the law applied equally to all motorists.
Santaco said the industry stayaway would not involve protests, marches, acts of violence or threatening behaviour. However, as the stand-off enters day 2, a Golden Arrow Bus driver was shot and wounded in Khayelitsha.
“This morning our services have recorded the following incidents: a bus driver shot and the vehicle set alight in Khayelitsha, incidents of burning tyres in Atlantis, Bloekombos, Witsand and Borcherds Quarry, a vehicle alight in Langa and stone throwing along the N7 in the vicinity of Dunoon,” said City of Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“We continue to maintain a high visibility presence in all hotspot areas, working closely with police to monitor for and respond to any incidents that occur. Escorts of bus services are continuing to ensure safe passage for commuters.”
“The situation remains volatile and we are therefore operating our Nyanga services from Borcherds Quarry. Khayelitsha services are operating from Mew Way Bridge and corners of Spine Road and N2. Please bear with us. We are doing everything we can in an almost impossible situation,” Golden Arrow Bus Services told commuters in a post on Facebook.
Hundreds of queries from commuters about the availability of buses flooded the bus company's social media page. Some prayed for the safety of drivers.
“Police and other law enforcement partners are out in full force to ensure the threatening taxi strike is effectively policed, and to maintain law and order unconditionally,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut.
“Several incidents of public violence have been recorded where buses, trucks and private vehicles have been torched and stoned in Khayelitsha, Harare, Wynberg, Atlantis, Hout Bay and Milnerton, and elsewhere in the Peninsula.”
