Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo 'refusing to co-operate with police'
The controversial former advocate in the Meyiwa trial appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court to face fraud, theft and damage to property counts
The Pretoria magistrate's court heard how former advocate Malesela Teffo refused to have his fingerprints taken or to give investigators his address so he could be formally charged after his arrest.
Teffo, who was known for crass and inappropriate statements during the Senzo Meyiwa trial, appeared in court on Thursday after his arrest two days earlier.
Teffo, 52, faces charges of fraud, assault, theft and malicious damage to property, with the most recent incident allegedly taking place just last month.
According to the charge sheet, Teffo allegedly broke into the Protea Towers building, owned by City Property, where he had an office, after he was barred from entering the premises due to outstanding rent fees.
Teffo allegedly entered the building with a locksmith where they both broke the door handle, causing damage of R3,500 and further stealing the door handle worth R1,500. When confronted by a security guard, Teffo allegedly assaulted him by kicking and hitting him.
He is also charged with fraud stemming from June 9 2022 when he allegedly misled his clients by assuring them he had a trust account and a Fidelity Fund certificate, meaning they could pay him directly to be represented.
The clients paid Teffo R13,000 despite him not being eligible to be briefed by clients as he did not possess a trust account nor a Fidelity Fund certificate.
The state told the court Teffo refused to co-operate with police, therefore delaying the investigation as he refused to disclose his residential address. In addition, Teffo had also refused to give his fingerprints so he could be formally charged, prosecutor Maggie Sekati said.
“The accused’s address was not confirmed. He didn’t co-operate with police and could not furnish fingerprints, therefore he could not properly be charged.
“We are requesting he be remanded and are further requesting that an order be made for the accused to co-operate so he can be charged ... We still stand by the submission that the accused has himself to blame,” Sekati said.
Sekati said it was in the interests of justice for Teffo to provide his address for the purpose of a bail hearing.
Seated in the dock in a black hoodie with a black coat over it, Teffo was quiet as three attorneys and an advocate defended him.
Teffo's advocate, Nombeko Mabena, said Teffo had no idea what he was in court for.
She stated that the former advocate was manhandled and assaulted by the arresting officer and his colleagues. She said Teffo was denied medical attention.
She said Teffo wouldn't give police his address as he was scared of them.
“The reason the police do not have the address is not because Teffo didn’t want to provide it. He said he was manhandled, the utterances by the arresting officers made him afraid and scared, and his security will therefore be threatened [if he provides his address].”
Mabena tried to furnish Teffo’s residential address to the court but magistrate Chris Chokoe denied this, saying the details should be given to the police instead.
Teffo then offered to give another residential address, where he now lives, despite being held in custody.
He asked the court to keep him at the Pretoria Central police station’s holding cells, saying he did not want to be kept at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison as his wife was sick and he needed to be closer to her.
While Chokoe said that was up to the police’s station commander to decide, he said he found it contradictory that Teffo wanted to remain at the same place where he claimed to have been o be manhandled.
Chokoe postponed the matter and ordered that Teffo receive medical attention and provide his address and the names of the officers he claims to fear.
“I order that the fingerprints are provided immediately after receiving the charge sheet.”
Teffo was struck off the roll after the Legal Practice Council received more than 20 complaints of misconduct, assault and of Teffo defrauding clients.
