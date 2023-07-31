LIVE BLOG | State's fourth witness cross-examined in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Following his testimony on Friday, the state's fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn will on Monday be cross-examined at the High Court in Pretoria.

In his testimony, Steyn told the court that he had established contact between the suspects, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

He also revealed that one of the accused — Ntuli — had been in contact with Meyiwa's then girlfriend, songstress Kelly Khumalo, before his murder.

Defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele who is representing two of the five men accused will be cross-examining Steyn.

11:15 - Short adjournment

Court adjourns for tea time.

10: 30 - Sipho Ramosepele begins cross-examination

Defence lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele is the first to cross-examine Steyn. He begins his cross-examination by asking Steyn whether there was any analysis previously done on the targets after Steyn had received a disc and downloads from Gininda.

"No I only received raw data," Steyn explained before adding that he had not asked Gininda why no other analysis was done since 2014.

Ramosepele then referred to his clients and asked what was found on their phones after they had been confiscated.

"There wasn't enough download evidence," Steyn responded.

Ramosepele then reminded the court that another state witness, Nthabiseng Mokete, who is a neighbour to the Khumalos - had told the court she had borrowed her phones to Kelly Khumalo and Mthokozisi Thwala.

"Did you do analysis on her phone?" Ramosepele questioned.

"I don't recall that," Steyn said.

Steyn revealed that from the analysis of the phones of people that were in the house when Meyiwa was killed, none of them had contacted the police or an emergency number.

Ramosepele then said one of his clients, accused number one denied using the number mentioned in court while his second client, accused number two said that he only acquired the number mentioned in 2019 and he had not used it in 2014.

10: 10 - Steyn takes to the stand

Before the cross-examination began, state prosecutor, George Baloyi asked Steyn to clarify an issue regarding what he said about the link between accused number one and number two.

"So in brief Colonel, Ncube who is accused number three did not communicate directly with accused one and two but there was that common contact namely the late Mr. Mabungu Ntuli?" Baloyi asked.

"Yes, that's correct my Lord," Steyn responded.