Man whose dogs mauled woman to death out on bail

Masebe's bail conditions include that he would have to report to the Mara police station every Friday and hand over his travel documents.
Tefo also confirmed that Masebe’s dogs would be put down, after Masebe’s defence lawyer Mando Matshisevhe wrote a letter to the SPCA in Louis Trichardt giving permission for the dogs to be put to death. Matshisevhe confirmed this, adding that her client would adhere to bail conditions.
“I have drafted a letter to authorise the SPCA to put the dogs down,” she said.
Community members, who were demonstrating at court and some of Sekole’s relatives, said they were disappointed with the court’s ruling.
The deceased's younger brother Thuso Phala said the family was saddened that Masebe was granted bail. “It is very sad because we have lost a parent and a sister to us.
We know that there is nothing we can do to bring her back, even if they put him in jail, it will not bring our sister back. But it would at least wipe our tears,” Phala said. The case was postponed to 26 April.
A man facing a culpable homicide charge after his two dogs allegedly mauled a woman to death has been granted R5,000 bail by the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Thursday.
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, was arrested and charged after his dogs killed 43-year-old Melitta Sekole on December 23 when she was walking to her workplace in the Vivo farming area.
Initial reports from the police in the province had suggested that the dogs were two pit bulls, but it has emerged that the dogs that attacked Sekole were actually two rottweilers.
During court proceedings, state prosecutor Karabo Tefo said they would not oppose bail because Masebe was charged with a schedule one offence and had no prior convictions or pending cases.
