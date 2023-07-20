LIVE BLOG | Day 3 of Zandi Khumalo's testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

It's the third day of Zandile Khumalo-Gumede's testimony in the trial of five men accused of the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa which is currently underway in the Pretoria high court.

The case started afresh on Tuesday after retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, was appointed to take over the case from previous judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela who had to step down due to ill health.

During yesterday's proceedings, the singer told the court how her sister, Kelly Khumalo was assaulted by Senzo's wife, Mandisa and her friends on the day he was killed. She also told the court that she recognised accused No 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the two intruders who tried to rob them on the night footballer Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Today she is expected to provide more details about the sequence of events from that fateful day.

10:00 - Zandile Khumalo enters the courtroom and prepares to testify. She starts her testimony by answering questions about the events that transpired earlier in the day of 26 October 2014.

10:20 - Zandile says she met Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala for the first time on 26 October, the day Meyiwa was murdered. She says that she, Kelly and Senzo had picked him up at his place of residence, went to go buy alcoholic beverages and then proceeded to drive to the Khumalo residence in Vosloorus for Sunday dinner. Zandile also claims that she was not intoxicated after drinking three cans of Sminorff Guarana.

10:45 - Zandile confirms that the first intruder who entered her family home was a man who was short and had dreadlocks. She also confirmed that the same intruder was carrying a gun. She also said that the second intruder was taller than the first one and was not light in complexion, nor was he dark.

11:14 - Court adjourns for a tea break until 11:30.

11:40 - Court resumes.

11:42 - Zandile says she cannot recall the exact positions where everyone was in the kitchen after the altercation that happened in the house, however, she remembers exactly where suspect no.2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, was because she wanted to grab the crutch and hit him in the face with it.

11:56 - Zandile says she was not able to assault any of the intruders even though she wanted to. When questioned how everyone who was in the house, including the intruders, were able to fit inside their small kitchen, Zandile says no one in the room was fat so they could all fit.

12: 00 - Zandile confirms that when the first gunshot went off, she and Tumelo Madlala went to hide. She says she went inside the bathroom, while Tumelo entered inside one of the bedrooms. While in the bathroom, Zandile says she heard two more gunshots go off.

12:06 - Zandile says she saw the deceased (Meyiwa) go towards the dining room area from the kitchen. He was then followed by Kelly and their mother and one of the intruders. She says the first suspect took Kelly's phone from Kelly's mother forcefully. Zandile then explained how she went out to seek for help but her brain froze and she couldn't remember to dial 10111.

12:20- Court adjourns for 10 minutes to allow state prosecutor to gather and collect exhibits from another room.

12:27 - Court resumes.

12: 39 - Ramosepele asks Zandile whether she admits to not previously telling the warrant officer, Steenkamp about the features she has now described in court. Zandile responded by saying when she entered the room(ID parade room) others had already pointed out certain features and she only added the ones she remembered.

13:00 - Court adjourns and will resume at 14:00.

14:10 - Court resumes.

14:15 - The accused's lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele requests for a TV interview where Zandile was speaking on to be played in court. Ramosepele then asks Khumalo who she was referring to in the interview when she says they were wearing masks. Khumalo then says she was referring to the accused as it was during the covid-19 pandemic and that is the reason the suspects had masks on.

14:50 - Ramosepele says he is done with his cross-examination of the witness (Zandile Khumalo) and proceeds to read out how suspects one and two were arrested.