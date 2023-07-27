×

South Africa

Paramedic robbed and assaulted while responding to critically ill patient outside Durban

27 July 2023 - 14:24
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KZN VIP Ambulance Service said its team was attending to a call when three armed men held them up.
Image: supplied

Paramedics were robbed and assaulted when they were attacked while responding to a critically ill patient in Molweni in Durban on Saturday.

KZN VIP Ambulance Service on Thursday said its team was attending to a call when three armed men held them up.

“While medics were loading the ill patient, the suspects attacked them. One medic sustained moderate injuries to the head after being assaulted with a firearm. Phones and other valuables were taken,” a spokesperson said.

The patient was later taken to hospital.

KZN VIP Ambulance Service said paramedics now fear for their lives.

“Medics have become fearful to attend to patients in certain areas as this hasn't been the first time they were attacked by armed suspects.” 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Phoenix police were investigating a case of armed robbery.

“It is alleged that a patient called for emergency medical care and upon arrival of the medical staff unknown suspects also arrived and allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim. The suspects reportedly took the medics’ cellphones and a firearm. The suspects ran away from the scene,” he said. 

