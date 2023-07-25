×

South Africa

Four killed in Port Shepstone taxi rank shoot-out

25 July 2023 - 14:27
The shooting is allegedly connected to taxi wars over routes.
Image: Supplied

Four people have been shot dead and several seriously injured after alleged taxi violence in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. 

The incident occurred at a taxi rank between Ryder Street and Nelson Mandela Drive, where a group of armed men allegedly opened fire on an occupied vehicle.

Colin David, spokesperson for Mi7 National Group, which responded to the scene with other security services and police, said it is believed about three gunmen armed with handguns opened fire on a single taxi which was waiting to load more people.

David said three passengers inside the taxi, and another nearby were shot dead. 

“Several others, inside and near the taxi, were left with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Mi7 medics, with their counterparts from other service providers, worked quickly to stabilise the injured patients." Thereafter, they were transported to hospital.

“It is believed the incident may be linked to taxi violence in the area. Police are investigating the matter,” he said.

Chairperson of the Port Shepstone Community Policing Forum, Aadil Moola, said forum leadership responded to the incident after receiving reports. 

“There were just too many cartridges lying around the scene. The incident is linked to ongoing taxi violence. All of the people that were killed are believed to be linked to one of the Eastern Cape taxi associations and they were seated in one of the taxis,” said Moola.

“The perpetrators are believed to be from one of the taxi associations fighting over routes.

“We are concerned about the ongoing taxi violence in the area. Recently, a meeting scheduled, but not all of them [taxi associations] came, raising serious concerns that this violence will not end.”

Moola urged provincial leadership to deploy investigators to the area to end the violence. 

TimesLIVE

