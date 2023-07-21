A man has sustained minor injuries after a 48kg gas cylinder containing ammonia exploded at a factory in Ekurhuleni.
Reports emerged on Friday morning of an explosion in Chloorkop, Kempton Park, with a caution to motorists to “please keep roads clear for emergency services”.
Another alert was issued saying: “All services are on the scene and is contained. It was a minor accident and patients have been attended to.”
Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi confirmed the incident on Friday afternoon. He said the incident happened at a warehouse at about 10.34am.
“One adult male sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital. [The] cause of incident is being investigated,” Ntladi said.
“It happened in an enclosed and contained area and no roads are affected.”
Man injured after gas cylinder explodes in Kempton Park
