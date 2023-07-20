Residents in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands have been warned to brace themselves for disruptive snow.
The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said snow is expected to affect the southwestern part of the province.
Weather conditions may lead to icy roads, resulting in traffic disruptions and loss of vulnerable livestock and crops, said spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast a cold front associated with an upper trough which would “significantly” lower daytime temperatures over the province on Thursday and Friday.
According to Saws, temperatures are dropping significantly, potentially resulting in snow over parts of the Harry Gwala, western uMgungundlovu and uThukela districts.
Mngadi said areas likely to be affected include Ladysmith, Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Estcourt, Sobabili, Giant's Castle, Mooi River, uMngeni and Umzimkhulu local municipalities.
Disruptive snow warning for KZN
Image: Midlands Meander
Weather bureau warns of another cold front
The department has activated disaster management teams in the affected municipalities.
“As families will be using fire to keep warm during this freezing weather, we urge extreme caution when dealing with fire. During this period, there has been an increase in fire disasters, often resulting in loss of life,” he said.
“We appeal to residents, especially those in informal settlements, to prioritise safety. The use of candles, gas and paraffin stoves, izimbawula and electric appliances must be monitored at all times and should never be left unattended.”
Mngadi advised motorists to be cautious while travelling and, if possible, consider avoiding travel as roads may become slippery.
For residents with livestock, it is crucial to ensure their protection or relocate animals to a safe place, he said.
“We encourage everyone to stay informed about weather updates and take all necessary precautions during this period of snow in the midlands area.”
