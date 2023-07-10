The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and parts of the Drakensberg were a winter wonderland on Monday morning after light snowfall overnight.
While Gauteng residents rejoiced about their Monday morning snowfall, those in KwaZulu-Natal had been revelling in it since Sunday.
Images on social media platforms showed frozen waterfalls on Sani Pass close to the Lesotho border.
IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal residents revel in snow, frozen waterfalls
Image: Midlands Meander
Image: We Are South Africans Facebook
The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Gold and Spa in Underberg posted on its Facebook page on Monday: “We woke up to a slight dusting of snow this morning. It’s lovely and chilly.”
The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative and traditional affairs department said the South African Weather Service had on Sunday issued a “warning for disruptive snowfall” over the south-western parts of the province.
Image: via Facebook/We Are South Africans
“It may lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.”
Thunderstorms and scattered showers were also predicted for the eastern parts of the province on Monday.
Image: Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens via Facebook
Areas around Umkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo are expected to receive significant rainfall on Monday which may lead to localised flooding.
