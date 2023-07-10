×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Icy weather bites Eskom too as loadshedding ramped to stage 4 from 1pm

10 July 2023 - 13:27
Eskom announced stage 4 power cuts from 1pm. Stock photo.
Eskom announced stage 4 power cuts from 1pm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

As the cold weather and snow batters most parts of South Africa, Eskom has added to the woes with the announcement of stage 4 load-shedding from 1pm.

In a brief statement issued shortly before stage 4 kicked in, Eskom said: “Due to high demand and a slight reduction in generation capacity, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented at 1pm today [Monday] until 5am on Tuesday.

“Eskom will publish an update shortly. We plead with the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce demand.”

The embattled entity had initially announced it would continue the trend of suspending power cuts between 12am and 4pm this week due to “consistent available generation capacity”.

An optimistic electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told South Africans it was “unlikely” plummeting temperatures would impact on the severity of load-shedding. 

He insisted at his Sunday briefing providing an update on the implementation of the Energy Action plan that there was enough “leeway in the system to deal with peak weather patterns”.

TimesLIVE

No daytime load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday: Eskom

Daytime load-shedding has been suspended for the weekend, Eskom said on Twitter
News
2 days ago

Eskom is nearing the end of daily power cuts, says Ramokgopa

"We are back at stage 3 [and] even that is going to taper down and we will get to a stage where we will not have load-shedding in a 24-hour cycle.”
News
6 days ago

Reserve Bank warns loadshedding likely to negatively impact economic activity for at least next 12 months

In the first five months of this year, about 13,000 GWh have been shed, more than in the entire 2022 when 11,697 was shed, SARB calculations show.
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Fernando Chiure who lost 4 members of his family members in the Boksburg gas ...