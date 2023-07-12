×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Truck driver, assistant slightly injured after tanker catches fire on N1 in Free State

12 July 2023 - 10:48
Two people sustained minor injuries after a tanker caught fire just outside Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
Two people sustained minor injuries after a tanker caught fire just outside Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A truck driver and his assistant were left with minor injuries after a tanker carrying illuminating paraffin caught fire in the Free State on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just outside Bloemfontein before the Nelson Mandela Drive off-ramp on the N1 at around 8.20pm.

Free State emergency medical service's spokesperson Sipho Towa said: “Mangaung fire and rescue services battled the blaze and it was eventually contained at about 11.25pm. The N1 northbound was completely closed for traffic while the N1 south was open under strict monitoring by law enforcement agencies.

“At one stage when the fire was spreading fast, both directions of the N1 were completely closed for traffic diversion. Two people with minor injuries, the truck driver and his assistant, were transported to hospital.”

Towa confirmed one lane of the northbound section of the N1 was reopened at 2.45am on Wednesday.

He said rehabilitation and recovery of the road was in progress.

Free State police confirmed the incident.

TimesLIVE

Truckers deny hand in latest attacks but vows protests

While the truck driver’s forum says it has nothing to do with the latest attack on trucks on the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass yesterday morning, it is ...
News
2 days ago

Attack on trucks bad for economy and price of goods – experts

The attack on trucks will have far-reaching consequences which include denting investor confidence and generating fear among the public.
News
1 day ago

Five trucks torched in Mpumalanga hours after six were set alight on N3

Just hours after six trucks were set alight on the N3 in what has been described as "a co-ordinated attack on the road freight sector", another five ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.