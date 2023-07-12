“At one stage when the fire was spreading fast, both directions of the N1 were completely closed for traffic diversion. Two people with minor injuries, the truck driver and his assistant, were transported to hospital.”
Towa confirmed one lane of the northbound section of the N1 was reopened at 2.45am on Wednesday.
He said rehabilitation and recovery of the road was in progress.
Free State police confirmed the incident.
Truck driver, assistant slightly injured after tanker catches fire on N1 in Free State
Image: 123RF
A truck driver and his assistant were left with minor injuries after a tanker carrying illuminating paraffin caught fire in the Free State on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened just outside Bloemfontein before the Nelson Mandela Drive off-ramp on the N1 at around 8.20pm.
Free State emergency medical service's spokesperson Sipho Towa said: “Mangaung fire and rescue services battled the blaze and it was eventually contained at about 11.25pm. The N1 northbound was completely closed for traffic while the N1 south was open under strict monitoring by law enforcement agencies.
He said rehabilitation and recovery of the road was in progress.
Free State police confirmed the incident.
