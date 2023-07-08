×

South Africa

No daytime load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday: Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 08 July 2023 - 12:49
Eskom says recovery in generation capacity is responsible for the suspension of daytime load-shedding this weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

Daytime load-shedding has been suspended for the weekend, Eskom said on Twitter.

“Due to some recovery in the generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from noon to 4pm.

“Thereafter load-shedding will resume, with stage 3 load-shedding implemented from 4pm until midnight and then suspended from midnight until 4pm on Sunday.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” the utility said.

TimesLIVE

